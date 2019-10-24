Take 2: Southern Joint Replacement Institute offers expert care to patients across Tenn.

Patients at Southern Joint Replacement Institute at Tristar Centennial Medical Center don’t just see their doctor, they are cared for by a dedicated team of experts which makes for an optimal patient experience when having joint replacement.

“I would have my grandmother come see us because of the family atmosphere that we have. I love the fact that our group treats patients and people like family and not a number,” said Dr. Travis Scott Curry.

He continued, “You will come into contact, as a patient, upwards of a hundred different types of people when you come through the hospital. But from the time you walk through the door each of those individuals is solely focused on you as a patient and focused on their job as it relates to your joint replacements. What separates us from other places as far as expertise is our training. So, all six surgeons here are fellowship-trained so we are almost a specialty within a specialty. So, everybody does joint replacements and that’s our sole focus. Ten years ago, you would spend a week in the hospital and now it’s possible for us through different techniques and technology to allow you to go home the same day.

We now have the ability to reach out to our patients to come to them. We see patients in Dickson. We see patients in Murfreesboro. We see patients in Union City all currently and the next coming few months we’ll open a clinic in Brentwood to serve the population south of Nashville a little bit better.”

