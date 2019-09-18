Take 2: Southern Joint Replacement Institute doctor discusses anterior hip replacement

Anterior hip replacement is a growing option when conservative approaches are no longer effective for hip pain due to injury or arthritis.

This minimally invasive surgery is performed routinely at Southern Joint Replacement Institute at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Patients walk the same day, unlike traditional hip replacement.

“So, traditional hip replacement we do through the back of the hip and it typically has more pain because we have to cut through large muscles. It does have a higher incidence of dislocation because we have to release tendons off of the bone in order to get into the hip and it tends to slow down people’s recovery. The anterior approach is something that I talk to the patients about,” said Dr. Robert Otto.

He continued, “With the anterior approach, there’s less soft tissue damage because we don’t have to cut through any muscle. We retract muscles out of the way, but we don’t have to release any tendons or cut through any muscle, so mobility tends to be quicker. When we tell them, they can get up and walk the day of surgery they’re kind of surprised and when they actually do it, they’re amazed at how little pain that they have.”

Other anterior approach benefits include less risk of dislocation which means hip precautions are minimal to in some cases not necessary, allowing for more freedom of movement.

Another patient benefit that’s coming, navigation, similar to GPS for anterior hip replacement.

“With navigation, we’re going to be able to put implants in to within one degree or one millimeter, so the accuracy is much more than with standard X-rays. They’ll have longer-lasting hip replacements with better functional outcomes,” Dr. Otto said.

Learn if you’re a candidate for anterior hip replacement. Call Southern Joint Replacement Institute at TriStar Centennial Medical Center at 615-342-0038.

