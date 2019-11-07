Take 2: SilverSneakers provides leading health, fitness programs to seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SilverSneakers is the leading health and fitness program designed especially for seniors.

A fun, free SilverSneakers event is coming up and if you’re 65-years-old and older, you don’t want to miss it.

“We are hosting a SilverSneakers’ appreciation event this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the barn at Loveless Café. This is a free event for everybody to attend. Everybody will receive a SilverSneakers t-shirt. We will have opportunities to participate in SilverSneakers’ classes. We want everyone to bring a friend,” said Lindsey Helms, SilverSneakers’ Territory Manager for Tennessee. “We will have plenty of special guests as well so it’s going to be a great event.”

Helms added, “SilverSneakers is actually a fitness and lifestyle benefit that is built into many Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans. So, it’s free for the member and they have an opportunity not only to participate in all of the gyms that are included in our network, but it’s also a great opportunity for them to make friends, stay connected, maintain their independence and reach their fitness goals.”

Open enrollment is going on now through Dec. 7.

“This is a great time to make sure that the plan that the senior has fits their needs for 2020 and also that it includes SilverSneakers.

To RSVP for Saturday’s free SilverSneakers event at the Loveless Cafe’s Barn visit go.silversneakers.com/LovelessBarn.

