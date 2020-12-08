Take 2: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville

Help News 2 Light up the House all day Wednesday December 9th to raise $50,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville.

They have a funding shortfall and rely on the community to help support our house and they need your help right now to support families that have critically ill children.

RMHC Nashville has a 36-bedroom house and they aim to provide a home away from home for families over 40 miles away. RMHC provides their basic needs so that they can spend more time with their child instead of trying to figure out where their next meal will come from.

So help News 2 Light up the House and raise $50,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville all day Wednesday December 9th or donate now.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville. For Take 2 segments click here.