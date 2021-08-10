Take 2: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville is trying to raise $30,000 celebrating their 30th Birthday!

That is 30 years of providing a home-away-from-home for families with critically ill children. And the house is only able to keep its doors open through the generosity and donations of the community.

You can help! The first way is you can donate $30 dollars. That is a dollar for each year the house has been providing comfort, compassion, and care. You can also buy a 30th Birthday Celebration T-shirt for $30. You can also buy a celebration pennant that will be permanently hung on the house’s playground fence.

You can text and donate any amount you would like. Just text to R-M-H-C-30 TO 76278.

Click here to visit RMHC’s website and donate there as well!