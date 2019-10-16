Take 2: R & S Flooring talks trends, specials

It’s Middle Tennessee’s leader for beautiful flooring – R & S Flooring.

With the holidays are coming up, people want to update the look of their home and of course, flooring is a great way to do it. So, what’s trending?

“Trending right now is going to be our waterproof vinyl planks. The durability of this material is just incredible. It’s going to be pet-friendly, kid-friendly, you know, waterproof, you can pretty much do anything to it and it’s really going to take it,” said General Manager Bryan Artioli.

The store’s mascot, Randy Sawtooth, also has some amazing deals going on.

“You know he does, and as you can see, Randy is just overstocked everywhere. Okay, we have hickory, we have oak, we have maple, I have thousands of square feet of this stuff in stock, enough to do an entire house get you installed as soon as next week. I am telling you this is some really great deals as low as a dollar ninety-nine a square foot for some of this. You just can’t beat these deals,” Artioli said.

He continued, “Let me tell you about this great financing that we have going on right now. We have 12 months same as cash, it’s some really good deals we have. We also can extend that out longer if you need. We can get those payments down probably down to about 100 dollars a month, depending upon your purchase, and length there-of, to really get you a great floor installed at a great price and get you in next week. You can’t beat these deals I am telling you.”

And the store has a great deal for News 2 viewers.

“If you call down here and mention News 2, we’re going to take an additional $222 off of your order. Just remember this. We will meet or beat any of our competitors’ written price. So, come on down here and see us at R & S,” Artioli said.

Call R & S Flooring today at 615-771-0084. Don’t forget to mention you saw this ad on News 2 to get $222 off your flooring purchase.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by R & S Flooring. For Take 2 segments go to WKRN.com/Take2.