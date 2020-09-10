Take 2: Promises Behavioral Health and The Next Door

The pandemic has led to an increase in substance abuse in Middle Tennessee and created challenges for those in recovery. So places like Promises Behavioral Health and The Next Door have adapted adding COVID protocols and more, to get people the help they need especially now during National Recovery Month.

During National Recovery Month, both The Next Door and Promises not only celebrates those in recovery, they also provide virtual activities for understanding and coping with the challenges of recovery for both the individuals and families.

The ways they’ve adapted are helping people heal.

Begin recovery now. Visit Promises Behavioral Health or The Next Door online.

