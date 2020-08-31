Take 2: Power Swabs

It’s amazing how stained teeth can age you, but there’s an easy way to help you look years younger just by whitening your smile at home!

Power Swabs is an amazing two step system to give you that bright, beautiful smile.

Power Swabs has a great Labor Day special. Get 40% off and free shipping. You get two boxes, seven stain-out swabs, seven whitening swabs and they’re even throwing in a Stain-Out Stick for that quick stain removal on the go.

Call 1-800-949-5103 or click here to take advantage of this deal.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Power Swabs. For Take 2 segments click here.