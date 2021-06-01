Take 2: Piedmont Natural Gas

The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted families leaving far too many facing food insecurity as they have lost access to school meals for their children – or lost their job and a way to pay for groceries. But there is an easy way for you to help.

Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to building and strengthening our communities. That’s why they’re partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help make this a hunger free summer.

You can help make it a hunger-free summer. Donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee now. Click here to donate. Remember every dollar you give equals four meals for Middle Tennessee families in need.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas.