Take 2: Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza

Celebrate Halloween with a Jack-O Pizza. The treat in Trick-or-Treat is a delicious Jack-O Pizza from Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza.

The Jack-O Pizza is loaded with pepperoni, only $10 and you can make it the family size for just a $3 difference and it’s 30-percent more pizza.

They can also create a custom pizza for you! They also offer salad, desserts and cheesy breadsticks.

More family time, less kitchen time as Papa Murphy’s has locations throughout Middle Tennessee to serve you. For Papa Murphy’s menu or locations, click here.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza. For Take 2 segments click here.