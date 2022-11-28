NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Technology continues to help revolutionize healthcare which impacts all of us. One company doing this is OMNIMED through its SmartOR.

Dr. Mark Freeman, Chief Medical Advisor for OMNIMED, is a native Tennessean and surgeon who has worked with patients for many years and knows all about the difficulties associated with being in the operating room.

SmartOR was developed to collect and record data and report information for surgeons, hospitals and nurses to use and improve procedures. The technology also serves patients as a way to have safer care and access to more efficient kinds of care.

“So the [SmartOR] system leverages data and data analytics to do this similar to things we do for looking at reviews online for purchases, or even pilots who use simulators for training. The opportunities for technology are endless,” said Freeman.

SmartOR not only helps solve problems, but training for future medical students or residents. Freeman says the technology has augmented reality (machine-based learning) to help teach students new techniques.

“Secondly, we can use it to help remote. So, in wilderness areas or even on the battlefield afar we can now take opportunities to train and help people that may not have the specialized surgical care to do those procedures faster for patients who need it,” Freeman said.

To learn more about the innovative technology, visit OMNIMED.ai which has videos and materials on how the system can work and shape the future of medical advances and technology.

