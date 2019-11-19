Take 2: Nashville Rescue Mission provides hope this Thanksgiving season

Nashville Rescue Mission – Hopes lives here this Thanksgiving season.

The Nashville Rescue Mission will serve more than 5,000 Thanksgiving meals this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

“When you think we’re going to be serving over 5,000 meals that weekend. It is with the help of the volunteers and the support of the Nashville community that comes together and says, ‘Hey, we want to help; we want to be involved and it makes the day so special for our honored guests,’” said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.

So, what can you do to help?

“Well when you think about 5,000 meals, we are going to be using over 1,000 turkeys, over 1,000 pounds of potatoes, all the green beans and everything that goes along with that. So, all of those donations really help out a lot. And they can bring those to 616 7th Avenue South and we can get those prepared for the great meal that day,” explained Rev. Cranfield.

You can also make donations online.

“They can go online to NashvilleRescueMission.org and they can give financially, that helps. That helps a meal as well as the other services we provide on a daily basis and certainly prayer and giving, all of those things combined together to help the neediest people here in Nashville,” Cranfield said.

As far as volunteers, Cranfield said those are still needed for Thanksgiving.

“The day is filled with volunteers. Many people from all walks of life with families coming in and saying, ‘We want to help,” and we put them to work,” he said.

For more information on how you can help this Thanksgiving, visit NashvilleRescueMission.org, or call 615-255-2475.

