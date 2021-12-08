There are hundreds of people, including mothers with small children at Nashville Rescue Mission right now who are homeless, and they need your help to be able to celebrate a wonderful Christmas season.

There are several different ways you can help. One of the easiest ways is to go online and make a monetary donation. It costs the Rescue Mission $2.26 to provide a meal, so even if you were to provide a $10 gift that would be four meals.

They are also looking to have hams and vegetables donated so they can serve them during the Christmas season as well as clothing. It gets cold, so they also need coats, hats, and gloves for the folks that stay with them.

Click here to view the Nashville Rescue Mission’s website and donate today. Or you can call 615-255-2475 to figure out how you can help.