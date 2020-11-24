Take 2: Nashville Rescue Mission

Nashville Rescue Mission plans to serve 4,000 meals this Thanksgiving Season.

They are asking for volunteers, but won’t be able to use as many due to social distancing protocols.

The Rescue Mission needs a lot of turkeys. They also need sacks of potatoes, cans of vegetables, and everything served for a hearty Thanksgiving dinner.

If you would like to donate, donations can be dropped off at 616 7th Avenue South at the Donation Center Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on donating or volunteering, click here or call (615) 255-2475.