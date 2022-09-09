The Nashville Home Show is a regional fan favorite event, full of new products and experts to talk about all the latest innovations and 200+ exhibitors. Included in the event will be White Branch Home Design, a virtual reality home experience for people who maybe can’t make it to a home for sale and check it out in person.

In addition to innovative products, returning attractions such as the straw bale gardening will be available for more building demos, local nurseries and their fall plant sales, and the popular desert vine booth where you can build your own take-home terrarium.

Stop by and check out the Nashville Home Show at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville from September 9-11th! For more information, visit their website here and learn more about the home show opening day in the News 2 Facebook Live here!