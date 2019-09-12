Take 2: Macy’s style expert talks top trends for fall

Macy’s Green Hills, a fresh look with you, the customer, at the heart of it!

You’ll find more of what you love at Macy’s Green Hills like fashion that inspires you.

Chris Keaton is a Macy’s Style Expert and talks about what is trending right now for fall when it comes to color.

“It’s all about green. And I want to tell you what, we’ve got all different shades of green that will compliment everyone. One example is willow bough green. Pair that with a pattern for dimension and hey, animal prints and camouflage this fall are making a bold statement,” he said.

So, what are the must-have items for women and men this fall?

“You know here at Macy’s we’re trying to make it as easy as possible. We’ve even got these dedicated ‘wear to work’ zones where you can find everything on-trend. And here’s Brittney. Look how fabulous she looks. And she’s in all INC, which is a Macy’s exclusive brand, head to toe, earrings, jewelry and look at that fabulous dress with the green, with the animal print going on, perfect for fall. She’s the hottie right there. So, my buddy Corbin is wearing an updated version of a glen plaid suit and it’s got a little camo feel to it which makes it fun, makes it cool. He’s also wearing a black INC t-shirt and black Alfani shoes. Alfani is also a Macy’s brand, exclusively. And fall is a great time to update your denim. At Macy’s Green Hills you’ll find exactly what’s trending from dark — to camo. We’re making shopping an experience that’s fun and convenient for everyone.

For more style inspirations for fall, visit macys.com then type in “The Edit” for the Fall Look Book to see everything trending when it comes to fall fashion for men and women.

