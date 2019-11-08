Take 2: Macy’s holiday gifts

Macy’s Green Hills — find more of what you love when it comes to holiday gifts.

It really is truly your one-stop for great gifts this holiday season.

Macy’s style expert Chris Keaton recently spoke about what’s trending.

“For women, it’s all about beauty and the theme this year is glitterati, anything to make a woman feel glam. When it comes to fragrance Macy’s is your fragrance destination. We have some great glam gift sets which are new, featuring Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl plus the Good Girl Glorious Gold Collector’s Edition. In Dior, we have the new Joy gift sets which women love. And we haven’t forgotten about the men. What’s trending now, Dior Sauvage which Macy’s is offering amazing gift sets for the man in your life. Also popular, YSL and Georgio Armani.”

He added, “What’s also trending for men and women are amazing products to make your face and skin look bright and healthy not only during the holidays but year-round — popular products include Mario Badescu brightening or anti-aging kits. A must-have, the Glow Head to Toe Set an exclusive created just for Macy’s. And if you need toys or tech, Macy’s Green Hills has both. We have the hottest toys at the top of Santa’s wish list like the latest Lego sets, FAO Schwarz Remote Control Retro Bumper Cars and Barbie doll playsets. In tech, we have the new Tzumi Alpha Gaming Set to the PopSolo Karaoke Microphone for the pop star in you.”

And Macy’s even has ways to help keep you stress-free this holiday season.

“With the hectic holidays, Macy’s also helps you stay stress-free. Use Macy’s mobile app or Macys.com, then have purchases sent directly to your home or you can have them designated to pick up in-store at your convenience,” he said.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by Macy's.