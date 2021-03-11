Take 2: Lifepoint Health

Because of the pandemic, one in six Middle Tennesseans now struggle with hunger.

But leaders in our community are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and making a difference.

LifePoint Health is helping by partnering with Second Harvest to tackle food insecurity.

Their financial support of Second Harvest is helping to feed hungry neighbors and put nutritious food on the table for families across Middle Tennessee. The partnership also gives their employees a wonderful opportunity to make a difference through volunteering.

Follow LifePoint Health’s lead, make a difference, visit Second Harvest’s website for ways to volunteer or to donate.

