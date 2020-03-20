Take 2: LifePoint Health partners with Second Harvest

Right now, one in eight Middle Tennesseans are struggling with hunger.

LifePoint Health has hospitals across Middle Tennessee and they are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to make a difference.

“LifePoint Health’s mission is making communities healthier and our partnership with Second Harvest since 2017 has enabled us to advance that mission in a multitude of ways including education as well as providing food to people who are food insecure in our communities,” said Dr. Christopher Rehm, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of LifePoint Health.

Visit Second Harvest’s website and follow LifePoint’s lead. Learn about ways to volunteer or donate.

