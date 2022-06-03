It’s Hardee’s new Primal Menu and Nino tribute to the new movie Jurassic World Dominion!

Hardee’s on Nolensville Pike at Harding Place is the only Hardee’s location celebrating in this colossal way! They are bringing the movie to life for fans inside and out now through June 8th.

Hardee’s is featuring a primal Angus thick burger. It’s a 100-percent Angus beef patty, topped with tender slow-cooked sliced prime rib, tangy amber BBQ sauce, smoked cheddar, and onion rings served on a toasted potato bun. Next, the Primal Burrito is full of juicy sliced prime rib topped with crunchy hash rounds, shredded cheddar, folded eggs, and the same BBQ sauce served on a warm tortilla.

And finally, the Primal Biscuit with fried egg features our delicious made from scratch biscuits packed with prime rib, smoked cheddar, a fried egg, and that tasty amber sauce.

Visit Hardees on Nolensville Pike and Harding Place in Nashville now through June 8th for your Jurassic World Dominion experience plus your chance to sample Hardee’s new Primal Menu, a hit with dinosaurs! Don’t be afraid, they’ll share!