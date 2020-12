Satisfy your every burger craving at Hardee’s!

For over sixty years, Hardee’s has been delivering juicy charbroiled burgers to their guests. And now they’ve debuted a brand-new line up of charbroiled stars for you to try.

Try one of the new Charbroiled Stars. Visit Hardees.com right now to find the nearest location to you to Feed Your Happy.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Hardee’s. For Take 2 segments click here.