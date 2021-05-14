Take 2: Genesight

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. A new nationwide poll, GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, finds a majority of adults diagnosed with depression say life would be easier if others just understood their illness.

This poll is so significant because more than 17 million adults suffer from depression at any given time.

There are tools like the GeneSight test that can help doctors better understand their patients better by providing genetic insight to help them on the road to mental wellness.

