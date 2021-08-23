Take 2: Freeland and Second Harvest Food Bank

The News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is going on right now. Schools are collecting non-perishable food for Second Harvest.

Freeland Auto Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is now a place where people can drop off non-perishable food now through the end of October.

Items like canned fruits, vegetables, meats to peanut butter are needed.

You can help Second Harvest by donating directly as every dollar you give provides four meals to families in need. Plus, it’s not too late to sign your child’s school up for the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive. To sign up or give, click here.