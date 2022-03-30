Relax, reconnect, or ramp up your sense of adventure as there’s so much for families to experience in the Florida Keys.

At Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters you can actually feed lobster and other marine life! Feed stingrays, marine life in the lagoon — or give a nurse shark a snack — and even pet it.

“So, the thing that really makes Aquarium Encounters stand out from your typical aquarium is how interactive we are,” said Kee Bligh, Senior Marine Biologist. “The more that you get to interact with our different species here the more you understand how our ocean works and the importance that it has as well.”

If your family is into big adventurous experiences, then hit big air at The Lagoon on Grassy Key. This tropical adventure park offers riding lessons with world-class experts.

“We use these mechanical cable systems out of Germany that pull you back and forth and it is probably the most accessible easy way to learn how to ride a wakeboard, foil board, wake surfboard, water skis anything,” said Mark Sexton, owner of The Lagoon on Grassy Key.

The Florida Keys has many more adventures for your family to enjoy! Check out the video above for more.

Visit fla-keys.com for hotel accommodations, attractions, and more. The Florida Keys and Key West are just a short direct flight away from Nashville on Allegiant Air.