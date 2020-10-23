Take 2: Fifth Third Bank

The News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is going on right now.

Schools are collecting non-perishable food for Second Harvest. It’s neighbors helping neighbors to feed hungry families in our community.

Since the pandemic, one in four children in Middle Tennessee goes to bed hungry. Hunger affects their health, school work even their self-esteem.

That’s why Fifth Third Bank is partnering with benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to support the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest.

You can still sign your child’s school up for the food drive — or you can donate virtually to Second Harvest which supports local food pantries. Just click here for information on ways to donate.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Fifth Third Bank. For Take 2 segments click here.