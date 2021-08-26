Take 2: Fifth Third Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank

The News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is going on right now. Schools are collecting non-perishable food for Second Harvest.

Fifth Third Bank is supporting Second Harvest Food Bank by volunteering their time and making monetary donations.

Now you can help by donating items! Second Harvest needs items like canned fruits, vegetables, meats, and peanut butter.

You can also help Second Harvest by donating directly as every dollar you give provides four meals to families in need. Plus, it’s not too late to sign your child’s school up for the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive. To sign up or give, click here.