Take 2: Elliott Davis

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Middle Tennessee families leaving far too many facing food insecurity wondering, how am I going to feed my kids this summer.

Business solutions firm Elliot Davis helping Middle Tennessee families get the food they need this summer. They are partnering with Second Harvest for their Hunger-Free Summer program to help bring those meals to those people in need.

There is an easy way for you to help! Click here to visit Second Harvest online and make a donation today!

Every dollar you give allows Second Harvest to provide four meals.