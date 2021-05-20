Take 2: Donelson Air

In Middle Tennessee 1 in 8 people don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Many families are food insecure because of the ongoing pandemic. They’ve lost their jobs. Schools will be out soon, and cafeterias will be closing. So, parents are faced with providing an additional ten meals per week per child through the summer.

It’s a parade to help feed our neighbors in need and we need your help!

Join us for the News 2 Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Reverse Parade Food Drive presented by Donelson Air. It’s all day Wednesday the 26th at Bicentennial Mall from 6 am to 6 pm.

Monetary donations and food donations like canned goods, boxed items like mac and cheese and peanut butter.

For more information on the parade route, list of entertainment, giveaways or how to make a donation right now, click here.