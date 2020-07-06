Take 2: Dell Technologies

The coronavirus pandemic has created food insecurity for far too many families. They’ve lost access to school meals for their children, or their job and a way to pay for groceries.

Dell Technologies is supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help make 2020 a hunger-free summer!

If you want to donate, head over to Secondharvestmidtn.org. Every dollar you give allows Second Harvest to provide meals to a family in need.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Dell Technologies in Nashville. For Take 2 segments click here.