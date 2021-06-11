Take 2: Twice Daily

The coronavirus pandemic has created food insecurity for far too many families. they’ve lost access to school meals for their children, or their job and a way to pay for groceries.

Twice Daily believes in a culture of giving back and of building lasting relationships by serving our community.

That’s why they are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to make it a hunger-free summer.

You can help out by donating to Second Harvest! Click here to donate. Every dollar donated provides four meals for children and their families in need.

