Take 2: Culler Beauty

Take-2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How much easier would life be if you had just one foundation that matched your skin tone year-round? Culler Beauty self-adjusting foundation does that!

The foundation self-adjusts to match your unique skin tone, so no more choosing from different bottles at the store! It even has SPF 50 for sun protection.

Culler Beauty also has a primer to combine with the foundation! It’s going to make your foundation last even longer, but it also has anti-aging ingredients.

You can try both the self-adjusting foundation and primer with the Take 2 Special! Get the Culler Beauty Ultimate Beauty Kit for $15 off plus free shipping.

So, call to order now 1-800-698-8602 and get the Take 2 Special, do not miss out of the great offer!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss