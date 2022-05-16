It’s an easy, fast, and painless way to take inches off through new technology at Contours.

Contours is offering a new light-based technology for fat loss, skin rejuvenation, and pain management. It’s patented, it’s FDA-cleared and it’s safe. It’s also the first and only technology of its kind in Middle Tennessee.

Watch the video above to learn more!

Call Contours now for your free consultation at (615) 236-9960. Remember Contours’ two-inch guarantee. If you don’t lose two inches or more on your first treatment, Contours offers your money back.