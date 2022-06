If you’ve tried to quit smoking there’s a new, naturally derived investigational treatment option being studied in Nashville.

The ORCA-3 is a phase three clinical trial and is a plant-based option that could help people stop smoking.

If you’re over the age of eighteen, ready to quit smoking and would like to sign up for the Phase 3 Orca 3 Clinical Trial, click here or call (615) 329-0197 to sign up for more information.