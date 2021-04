A front door can be a work of art, the focal point of a home.

That’s why so many homeowners have trusted Classic Doors, Inc. with their biggest asset, their home, for the past 36 years!

Elevate the look of your home. Call Classic Doors, Inc. at 615-256-7278 or visit their showroom near downtown Nashville at 319 Hermitage Avenue.

Today’s Take 2 segment was sponsored by Classic Doors, Inc. For Take 2 segments click here.