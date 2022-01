Chicken Salad Chick is opening a brand-new location in Gallatin!

Chicken Salad Chick is so delicious because all of their salads are made from scratch, in-house, every day so you know what you are getting is fresh!

They also have twelve chicken salad flavors, so something for everybody’s taste buds from fruity and nutty to savory to even spicy, and they also have pimento cheese and egg salad.

Make sure you show up for the grand opening! Great prizes will be given away!