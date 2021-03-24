Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some great products to jump-start your health and wellness with healthy habits and natural beauty brands.

Promera Health Immune Support

World’s First T-Cell Support Supplement

PROMERA HEALTH IMMUNE SUPPORT, is the first and only daily supplement designed to support immune systems by powering T Cell energy.

Jergens Ultra Healing+

This non-greasy formula contains multi-vitamins and Plant Proteins, which are known for increasing the skin’s natural ability to hold moisture. Packaged in a convenient, portable tube, it comforts skin and provides intensive moisturization at the ready.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Macadamia Nuts

Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ roasted collection of macadamia nuts include six different tropical seasonings and are available nationwide.