Take 2: Bourbon Blonde – Summer Beauty and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your beauty and wellness needs.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner

($29.95 at BUYWOW.COM)

Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado hair conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp. The Bioactive formula will leave your hair smoother, stronger, and flake-free.

WOW Skin Science shares your passion for quality, nature, and health, which is bottled into every WOW product. These products are powered by natural bio-active ingredients and aren’t spoiled by artificial additives or harmful synthetic chemicals.

Kindra

(www.OurKindra.com)

​Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult-favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.

NEOSTRATA

(neostrata.com)

NEOSTRATA is a dermatologist-born brand that develops clinically proven skincare solutions designed to address multiple forms of discoloration, from dullness and redness to uneven skin tone and dark spots. Visit Neostrata.com to learn more about our products, see our proven results, and get information about our ingredient technologies.