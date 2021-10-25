Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Fall, Beauty, Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty, health and wellness products that will take you from summer to fall.

Kindra

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials. Kindra’s Core Supplement, available at www.OurKindra.com, is formulated with Ashwagandha to manage stress responses, combat fatigue, improve focus, strengthen cognitive health, and boost libido.

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

America’s Best offers the best value in quality eyecare and eyewear at the low prices America deserves…every day. https://www.americasbest.com/