Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Party Me Pretty – Holiday Beauty Trends

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help you get ready this holiday season with a couple of great beauty products.

Merle Norman Cosmetics Aqua Bliss

Merle Norman Cosmetics announces their first foray into the world of clean skincare with Aqua Bliss, a 97% natural, plant-based moisturizer. https://www.merlenorman.com/homepage

Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

This revitalizing moisturizer with Vitamin E and antioxidants provides a flawless, natural-looking glow. Now infused with coconut oil for a boost of hydration, this new & improved formula is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested & cruelty-free. https://www.jergens.com