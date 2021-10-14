Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Fall Beauty, Health, and Wellness

Today we have Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head with some great products and ideas for your fall beauty, health and wellness needs. You don’t want to miss these great products!

Rae Wellness

Rae Wellness is a values-led brand, championing well-being for all with its well-design supplements that are always pure, powerful, and attainable.

RapidLash

Available at CVS

RapidLash works to enhance, condition, moisturize and strengthen lashes to give you a serious glamour boost in as little as 30 days, and features a proprietary and innovative Hexatein®1 Complex, comprised of six highly effective ingredients designed to condition, moisturize and boost the appearance of lashes.