Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

WOW Skin Science

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty products that will take you from summer to fall.. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!

WOW Skin Science Sold on www.BUYWOW.COM, Amazon and Walmart

WOW Skin Science Sweet Orange Essential Oil has a sweet and citrusy, fruity aroma that will lift your mood with a sense of joy & warmth. It also helps relieve colds, cough & chronic fatigue, and calms the nerves.

This Amazon best-selling WOW Skin Science Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a September must-have for repairing damaged hair….. and it’s under $30! Loaded with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp.

This best-selling WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is a hands-free cleanser essential for brighter, balanced skin! Provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep clean pores to remove impurities, blackheads, and help banish acne breakouts.

Say hello to glow and restore dull, sallow skin in just 15 minutes with this Vitamin C Clay Face Mask! Infused with skin-brightening botanicals to tackle pore-clogging impurities, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging.

Relax and add a dash of romance to your bathing routine with the WOW Skin Science Moroccan Rose Otto Foaming Body Wash. Its rich lather soothes your skin with the goodness of Rose Otto Essential Oil that gives the skin a dewy softness Revive your dull, lifeless skin with WOW Skin Science Mango Body Butter. It delivers the goodness of mango seed butter, that’s rich in vitamin C, to help hydrate, soften and brighten your skin. Along with other ingredients such as Shea Butter and Aloe Vera for deep hydration and support your skin health.