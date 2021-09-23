Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Home Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your home, health and wellness needs.

Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner

Plink® Garbage Disposal Freshener and Cleaner is a convenient, economical and easy way to freshen the disposal with natural ingredients between disposal deep cleanings. Plink washes away foul odors, leaving the sink, disposal and whole kitchen smelling fresh.

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Comvita is the market leader in Manuka Honey, upholding standards that exceed stringent certifications for product quality and efficacy. Comvita’s UMF 5+ Manuka Honey is made from the nectar of the Manuka flower in the pristine forests of New Zealand and is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine with its unique health qualities that encourage the body’s natural healing. Please visit www.comvita.com for more.