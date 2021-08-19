Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Summer Beauty and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your beauty and wellness needs.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

www.celsius.com

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

Shaklee Collagen-9™

https://us.shaklee.com

Collagen-9™ – the most complete collagen product, includes ALL 9 essential amino acids that are required by the body to synthesize protein to support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints.

FlexIt Virtual Fitness Training

www.flexit.fit

FlexIt is real time and completely customized virtual training – with certified personal trainers and experts from major gyms and is based entirely on the equipment that you have with you.