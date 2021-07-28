Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Summer Home Health & Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for the summer. 

Aleve

www.aleve.com

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast-acting and long-lasting pain relief.

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

FlexIt Virtual Fitness Training

www.flexit.fit

FlexIt is real time and completely customized virtual training – with certified personal trainers and experts from major gyms and is based entirely on the equipment that you have with you.

