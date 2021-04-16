Take 2: Bourbon Blonde

Spring Travel Essentials

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some great products to Kick off your spring whether you were headed for vacation or staycation.

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink is better for you than any alternative energy drinks. CELSIUS is an energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters.

Quest

Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings.

RapidRenew Skin Perfecting Polish

RapidRenew is great for face, neck and décolleté for getting our skin prepared for Spring! It can be used 3-4 times a week