NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An enlarged prostate, known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and its symptoms may be an uncomfortable topic for people to discuss. Urologist Dr. Daniel Ramirez with Urology Associates in Nashville explains more about BPH and how to treat it.

“So as men as we get older our prostates can grow and when this happens it can squeeze the urethra causing weak urinary stream, urinary urgency, frequency, getting up multiple times in the evening to urinate,” said Ramirez.

He said that age is a common risk factor for BPH but others such as family history, diabetes, obesity, inactivity and heart disease can also play a role. Ramirez says there are treatment options for BPH though.

“Initially we discuss the role of behavior modifications, dietary changes, medications. And when patients don’t have good responses to these, or they have side effects so then we consider minimally invasive options or physical therapies,” said Ramirez.

Rezum Water Vapor helps treat BPH, a process using steam to shrink the prostate and open up the urethral passage to improve the flow of urine. Ramirez says the process usually takes 10 minutes and typically done under a local anesthetic.

“Patients should expect to see a dramatic improvement typically within two weeks of treatment. And the maximum improvement typically occurs within three months of the procedure. Now long-term studies have shown can see up to 95-percent through five years after therapy,” said Ramirez.

