Take 2: Apex Moving + Storage

Since the pandemic one in four children in Middle Tennessee goes to bed hungry. It was one in six children prior to the pandemic. Hunger affects a child’s health, how they perform in school, even their self-esteem.

The News 2 Food 2 Families Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee gets schools and students involved.

Apex has been supporting school food drives and rewarding students and teachers with parties and gift cards as a thank you.

Work with your child’s school to sign the school up! Click here to register. You can also donate to Second Harvest directly by clicking here.

