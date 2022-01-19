Comfy Cozy and Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Julie Hightower is here to share items that keep you comfy, cozy and are a must-have for winter months and entertaining.

Wisconsin Cheese

With National Cheese Lover’s Day around the corner, look no further than Wisconsin, THE STATE OF CHEESE for inspiration that is guaranteed to impress. www.Wisconsincheese.com

Kodiak Birthday Power Cakes, Target

Kodiak recently unveiled Birthday Cake Power Cakes, offering a nutritious twist on our favorite dessert. Carefully crafted with 100% whole grains and packed with protein, Kodiak’s new Birthday Cake Line allows us to have our cake, and eat it too!

Atkins

With 15 grams of protein, 4 grams of net carbs, and less than 2 grams of sugar, the Atkins Protein-Rich Energy Shakes are delicious and indulgent options that fit into your lifestyle without compromising your nutritional or health goals. www.atkins.com