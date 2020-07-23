St. Jude Dream Home winner gets tour of prize

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house stepped inside for the first time Wednesday.

Mary Sue Jackson tells News 2, “I’ve just never seen so many drawers in my life.”

The 31 hundred square ft. home located in McDaniel Estates was built by Signature Homes. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and state-of the-art features, its estimated value is $600,000.

The 82-year-old says she still cannot believe she won the home during a drawing live on News 2 last month. “I thought ‘well am I dreaming this or something?'”

Jackson currently lives in Charlotte, Tennessee. She says she hasn’t decided what her next steps will be with the new home.”It’s just too good to be true.”

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a yearly fundraising campaign.

With the help and generosity of the Middle Tennessee community, News 2 raised $1.4 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The money will benefit families who have children with cancer.

You can learn more about St. Jude here.