NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The St. Jude Dream Home will be hosting free tours this weekend.

The House, located in the McDaniel Estates subdivision in College Grove in Williamson County, is valued at $850,000. The public is invited to visit the house Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. on June 4 and 5.

There will also be an open house prize where people visiting the home can register for that prize, a $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

That prize and all other prizes will be given away during News 2’s live drawing which will be held Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m.